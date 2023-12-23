Paul Scholes blames Erik ten Hag for “naive” Man United setup

Under Erik ten Hag’s management since the summer of 2022, Manchester United have faced criticism for perceived underperformance in significant away games.

Paul Scholes has criticised Erik ten Hag, labeling him as “naive” in away games, particularly highlighting Manchester United’s recent humiliating defeat by West Ham. The team has faced consistent challenges against stronger opponents on the road, exemplified by contrasting results like a creditable 0-0 draw at Anfield followed by a 7-0 loss last season.

Away trips to Tottenham, Arsenal, and Newcastle in the current campaign have resulted in zero points. And today, the Hammers never really looked in any danger against United.

While working for TNT Sports before the match at the London Stadium, Scholes highlighted his views on where the issues lie, squarely pointing the finger at the manager.

“They struggled last year in the big games last year and I also felt last year that it was naive going to good away grounds and playing with one holding midfielder and the rest being attacking. That is the way he (Ten Hag) wants to play, but when you go to big teams in England, you can’t afford to do that.”

But the challenges extend beyond the Premier League for Manchester United. In their Champions League campaign, the Red Devils secured only one point from three away games, a significant factor that played a part in their early and embarrassing exit from the competition.

Man United have now failed to score in three of their last three away Premier League fixtures. Overall, they’ve scored just eight goals in away matches this season which is one of the worst returns in the league.