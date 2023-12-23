Newcastle United are reportedly ending midfielder Joe White’s loan at Crewe Alexandra, allowing him to join Stockport County for the latter half of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 21-year-old, who initially joined Crewe on a six-month loan in the summer, has showcased his talents as an attacking midfielder. League Two leaders Stockport have reached an agreement with Newcastle to secure White’s loan for the upcoming part of the season, per Football Insider.

Joe White is expected to join his new club as soon as the transfer window opens on January 1st. Having made 20 appearances for Crewe this season, contributing two goals and three assists, the midfielder, who joined the Cheshire outfit on the penultimate day of the summer window, is now poised for another move within England’s fourth division.

White primarily operates as a central midfielder but showcases versatility, being capable of playing on both flanks and in more advanced central roles. The former England Under-18 international has gained experience through loan spells at Exeter and Hartlepool after making his senior breakthrough.

Despite being a prominent figure in Newcastle’s youth ranks, White is yet to make his first-team debut for the Magpies. He secured a new three-year deal at St James’ Park in 2022. White was named on the bench for Newcastle in Premier League games against Man United and Man City during the 2021-22 campaign.

Crewe currently occupies fifth position in League Two, but there’s a notable 12-point gap between them and the league leaders, Stockport. The latter appear set to secure Joe White from their promotion rivals, potentially impacting Crewe’s aspirations.