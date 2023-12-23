Chelsea dealt bitter blow as 22-year-old set to miss Wolves clash

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Enzo Fernandez will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Wolves on Christmas Eve.

The 22-year-old requested to be substituted in the first half of Chelsea’s penalty shootout win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, prompting concerns about his availability. Pochettino and club captain Reece James were seen comforting Fernandez after the match.

“He asked to go out because he was a little bit sick before the game,” Pochettino stated post-match.

“He suffered some problems with his stomach. He wanted to play, he said, ‘okay, see if it’s going well’. Rather than well it went not so well and that is why.”

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed the midfielder will miss Sunday’s match. Despite the distressing look on Fernandez’s face after the Carabao Cup match against Newcastle United, Pochettino expressed hope that the midfielder can make a swift return to the side.

It will be a big blow to Chelsea’s system because the Argentinian midfielder is a key cognitive piece – he’s what makes Chelsea tick. His range of passing and his ability to carry the ball forward will be missed against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve. Midfielder’s such as Conor Gallagher and Moises Caicedo will have to step up in his absence.