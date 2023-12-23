13 touches: Manchester United player slammed by club legend as disappointment

Paul Scholes has criticised struggling Manchester United star Marcus Rashford after the team’s humiliating defeat at West Ham.

With goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus, United suffered their eighth loss of the season, allowing West Ham to leapfrog them in the table. Rashford started the game on the bench and had a minimal impact after coming on in the second half.

The England international’s recent goal drought in the Premier League, having not scored in the last five games and with only two goals this season, has drawn further scrutiny.

Marcus Rashford’s current poor form is a stark contrast to his performance last season, where he scored 30 goals in all competitions. However, he now appears to be a shadow of his former self, and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has reiterated concerns about the attacker’s ongoing struggles.

“It’s disappointing. You spend a lot of money on players that you expect more from. You have (Marcus) Rashford who was brilliant last year, but he can’t find the form,” Scholes exclaimed on TNT Sports.

Despite Manchester United dominating the first half, they couldn’t breach Alphonse Areola’s goal, and Alejandro Garnacho missed a golden opportunity. The team’s goal-scoring woes continued, having now failed to score in four consecutive games across all competitions.

This is a huge worry for Man United because they aren’t offering much of a threat to the opposition. As a result, their opponents aren’t affraid to be more attacking against them whereas, in years past, teams were scared to open up against Man United in case they got picked off on the counter-attack.