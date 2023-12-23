Pundit in awe of Hammers star who registered 6 dribbles and 5 tackles against Man Utd

Ally McCoist was impressed by Mohammed Kudus’ performance for West Ham against Manchester United which resulted in him finding the net.

Highlighting the Ghanaian international’s focus on getting his shot on target with his weak foot, Kudus’ low effort proved too powerful for the Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana at the London Stadium.

It’s a brilliant finish, it really is,” McCoist stated on TNT Sports commentary. “Kudus takes it onto his right foot and, I’m thinking to myself, it’s his weaker side, he’s just got to concentrate on the strike and get it on target.

“That is exactly what he does, hits it down to Onana’s bottom right-hand corner.”

Mohammed Kudus continues to showcase excellent finishing, with another impressive goal against Manchester United. The winger is currently playing with confidence in front of goal, having scored four goals in his last four appearances. Notably, three of these goals came in his past two Premier League matches.

Since making the move to the London Stadium from Ajax during the summer transfer window, Kudus has accumulated eight goals in 22 appearances.

Kudus is forging a promising partnership with fellow attacker Jarrod Bowen and midfielder Lucas Paqueta, showcasing their quality in the final third for West Ham. The trio’s contribution was evident in the recent victory against Manchester United.

The win is particularly satisfying for West Ham manager David Moyes, as it reflects a strong response from his team following their disappointing defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.