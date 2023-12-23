Video: Mohamed Salah drills Liverpool level against the Gunners

Liverpool peg back Arsenal thanks to a wonderful strike by Mohamed Salah.

An excellently weighted long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold released Salah down the Liverpool right in the 29th minute, but the Egyptian king still had a lot to do as he stride onto the ball. He drove into the box and eventually created a shooting angle as he fired it past a helpless David Raya.

This sets up an intriguing end to this match as the Premier League title charge takes another twist at Anfield. As it stands Liverpool will be just a point behind Arsenal who remain at the top of the table.

