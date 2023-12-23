“Big draw” – Exciting 22-year-old who Liverpool covet set to sign for Fulham

Missing out on your transfer targets is always a disappointment, and Liverpool have had a fair bit of that in the recent past.

Both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo turned down the Reds in favour of moving to Chelsea, though the former has still not made his debut for his new club because of persistent injury concerns.

Another player that Jurgen Klopp had tried to sign last summer was exciting 22-year-old Brazilian star, Andre.

However, it’s believed that Fluminense turned down multiple bids from the Reds because they wanted the player to help them to win the Copa Libertadores.

Andre also played in Friday’s Club World Cup final against Man City, and that could prove to be his last game for the Brazilian outfit.

That’s because Football Insider are reporting that he’s set for a January move to the Premier League, but to Fulham rather than Liverpool.

It’s believed that Andre sees playing in London as a “big draw” and it will allow him to play alongside a number of his countrymen, which will surely have influenced his decision.

Fulham have reached an agreement in principle for the player and whilst the deal isn’t done and dusted as yet, it appears that only the formalities are left to be sorted out.