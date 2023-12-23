‘Bring the money’ – Michail Antonio on fears West Ham ace could soon leave

West Ham have had a reasonable 2023/24 season so far, with some highlights and low points at various stages of the campaign.

David Moyes’ side qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League as group winners and Jarrod Bowen has continued his great goalscoring form, though in the top 10 of the Premier League aside from Man United, they are the only team to have a negative goal difference.

One step forward and two back might be an apt way to describe their trials and tribulations.

Bowen was recently described by Jurgen Klopp as his favourite player outside of his own team, and that’s led the striker’s colleague, Michail Antonio, to tell the Liverpool manager to put the money where his mouth is.

“Jurgen Klopp said before the game that Jarrod Bowen is his favourite player in the league other than his own players. I think he’s trying to lay those seeds man, he wants Jarrod,” he said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“He can lay the seeds all he likes mate. The man has just signed a seven-year deal bro, if he wants that, he can bring the money. Who’s he going to replace, obviously he plays on the right? Are you hinting at something here? Are you letting [Mohamed] Salah go yeah?”

Should Salah be on the move next summer, then the Reds will certainly be in the market for a replacement.

That said, ‘like for like’ for the Egyptian King is virtually impossible, so Klopp will be looking for the next best thing.

Bowen plays in the same areas as Salah and always seems to play well against Liverpool. Were the club to go after the player – not an easy deal to conclude because of the long contract that he’s just signed – he’s unlikely to come cheap.

That could be a reason for the Reds to play hard ball with the Saudi Pro League regarding Salah’s own transfer fee.