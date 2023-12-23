“Changed plans like 10 times” – Fabrizio Romano has significant update on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial Man United takeover

As Christmas Day approaches, Man United still haven’t announced the partial takeover of the club by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

It’s been over a year since the billionaire and also any other interested parties including Sheikh Jassim were given the opportunity to test the waters in terms of whether the Glazer family would be willing to sell the club.

After so many false starts in terms of announcements, it’s fair to suggest that the Old Trafford faithful have probably lost interest in the entire process by now.

It’s believed in any event that a full sale – which is what Sheikh Jassim was proposing – was much preferred by the supporters, however, it was Sir Jim’s proposal of a partial takeover – that allowed the Glazers to stay involved but gave him total control of the footballing side of the business – which won out.

All the while the announcement remains in abeyance it allows the supporters to get ever more twitchy about the whole saga.

However, transfer guru and respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has a significant update on the takeover story which will certainly interest followers of the Red Devils.

“As I’ve always said when I’ve been asked about Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it’s just matter of time before he’s announced by Man United” he said in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“I don’t know the day because they changed plans like 10 times in the last two months – so it’s better to wait for the statement.

“Lawyers are completing documents and it’s gonna be all good, it’s really at the final stages.”

As good as that news will be to hear, it seemingly won’t change United’s transfer plans for the January window.

“I still believe the January window for United will be about opportunities in any case, no big stars or big names,” Romano added.

The next six months could certainly become some of the most important in United’s recent history as Sir Jim finally gets his feet under the table.

It will be interesting to see what direction he takes the club in and how he shapes its future.

Moreover, whether the fans will all be on board for the ride or whether, after initial optimism, there is pushback.