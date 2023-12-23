Chelsea could sell Gallagher, De Zerbi wanted, Man United to unveil Sir Jim soon & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io.
Tottenham circling for Conor Gallagher… and Chelsea could be open to a sale
Mauricio Pochettino is happy with him but now the player and club have to decide what they want to do. There’s still no agreement on a new deal and if the situation doesn’t change, Chelsea could be open to selling Conor in case of an important proposal.
Tottenham keep following this situation closely because Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of the player.
De Zerbi is a wanted man but is only focused on Brighton
For sure his future is gonna be in a top club, but not sure when – it’s too early to say. He’s now fully focused on the Brighton project.
Just a matter of time until Sir Jim Ratcliffe is announced by Man United
Lawyers are completing documents and it’s gonna be all good, it’s really at the final stages. I still believe the January window for United will be about opportunities in any case, no big stars or big names.
Osimhen’s new Napoli contract will happen
No Real return for Varane… yet
Real are still discussing internally about a new centre-back, but no decision has been made.
Barcelona and Madrid insist Super League is the way forward but most elite clubs don’t agree
Right after the European Court’s official statement, we saw a very clear message coming from Real Madrid and Barcelona. Obviously they were still working on the Super League in recent years behind the scenes, and despite being rivals in Spain, they are strongly together in their views on the Super League.
They believe that it’s the only way to survive for European clubs and for European competitions, but all the other clubs either didn’t take any position or came out and said that they are against the Super League. So what’s the plan?
The idea of the Super League first of all is to give guaranteed revenues to every single club involved, and also for the fans to not to pay one single euro to see the games. There will be 64 teams involved in three divisions; Star, Gold and Blue, and each team will play 14 games per season guaranteed (seven home and seven away). Play-off rounds will come after and, as it will be an open competition, we’ll have relegations and promotions.
Barcelona and Madrid continue to insist this is the way forward despite many big European clubs and Federations already saying no to the Super League, and this is just the beginning for the two Spanish teams. Other clubs need to join though, otherwise it’s going to be really tough.
My own personal opinion is too complicated to mention here. This is a topic that takes hours to digest and there are many different factors to consider. What I will say is, once again, the timing and communication of the new project was not ideal as all the top clubs immediately reacted against it.