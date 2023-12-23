Chelsea could sell Gallagher, De Zerbi wanted, Man United to unveil Sir Jim soon & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io.

Tottenham circling for Conor Gallagher… and Chelsea could be open to a sale

The first point I’d like to clear up is that I’ve never mentioned the Conor Gallagher story being linked to a Chelsea bid for Ivan Toney… not at all. For Gallagher, it’s up to Chelsea now.

Mauricio Pochettino is happy with him but now the player and club have to decide what they want to do. There’s still no agreement on a new deal and if the situation doesn’t change, Chelsea could be open to selling Conor in case of an important proposal.

Tottenham keep following this situation closely because Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of the player.

De Zerbi is a wanted man but is only focused on Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi is being watched and followed by some of the top clubs around Europe, and that’s normal because he’s one of the best managerial talents in the Premier League.

For sure his future is gonna be in a top club, but not sure when – it’s too early to say. He’s now fully focused on the Brighton project. Just a matter of time until Sir Jim Ratcliffe is announced by Man United As I’ve always said when I’ve been asked about Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it’s just matter of time before he’s announced by Man United. I don’t know the day because they changed plans like 10 times in the last two months – so it’s better to wait for the statement.

Lawyers are completing documents and it’s gonna be all good, it’s really at the final stages. I still believe the January window for United will be about opportunities in any case, no big stars or big names. Osimhen’s new Napoli contract will happen The situation is still exactly the same as I said 10 days ago guys, no changes. Victor Osimhen’s new deal is almost agreed, contract until 2026, and a release clause will be there. Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, only confirmed on Friday what we already knew and mentioned. It will happen guys. No Real return for Varane… yet I didn’t hear anything on this one at this stage, so I’ve no information about Real Madrid and Varane, guys. Real are still discussing internally about a new centre-back, but no decision has been made. Barcelona and Madrid insist Super League is the way forward but most elite clubs don’t agree I wanted to recap what happened regarding the Super League and what’s going to happen. The European Courts confirmed that UEFA and FIFA – or any other organisation – can’t stop others from creating new competitions, therefore opening the doors to a potential new competition. Right after the European Court’s official statement, we saw a very clear message coming from Real Madrid and Barcelona. Obviously they were still working on the Super League in recent years behind the scenes, and despite being rivals in Spain, they are strongly together in their views on the Super League. They believe that it’s the only way to survive for European clubs and for European competitions, but all the other clubs either didn’t take any position or came out and said that they are against the Super League. So what’s the plan?

The idea of the Super League first of all is to give guaranteed revenues to every single club involved, and also for the fans to not to pay one single euro to see the games. There will be 64 teams involved in three divisions; Star, Gold and Blue, and each team will play 14 games per season guaranteed (seven home and seven away). Play-off rounds will come after and, as it will be an open competition, we’ll have relegations and promotions.

Barcelona and Madrid continue to insist this is the way forward despite many big European clubs and Federations already saying no to the Super League, and this is just the beginning for the two Spanish teams. Other clubs need to join though, otherwise it’s going to be really tough.

My own personal opinion is too complicated to mention here. This is a topic that takes hours to digest and there are many different factors to consider. What I will say is, once again, the timing and communication of the new project was not ideal as all the top clubs immediately reacted against it.