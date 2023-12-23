‘Difficult moments’ – 24-year-old admits he was nervous when Leeds manager handed him the armband

Pascal Struijk has admitted that he was nervous when he was initially handed the armband at Leeds United.

Daniel Farke took over the club in the summer when they were already relegated to the Championship after finishing 19th in the Premier League table.

The German manager has rebuilt a side capable of achieving promotion back up to England’s top division as they showcased on Saturday afternoon, beating Ipswich Town 4-0 at Elland Road.

Leeds’ defence has been the backbone of their squad with on-loan Joe Rodon and Struijk forming an impressive partnership.

The Dutch centre-half has taken over a leadership role at the club and has worn the captain’s armband on several occasions.

Speaking to LUTV, Struijk admitted that he was nervous when originally handed the responsibility.

“I would say in the beginning I was always a little bit nervous.” He said via Leeds United News.

“I remember getting it the first time and I was a little bit nervous about I need to speak more, I need to really show that I am out there.”

After their impressive 4-0 win against Ipswich Town on Saturday, Leeds are now just seven points off the automatic promotion spots.