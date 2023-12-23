Exclusive: Man United target remains “fully focused” but his future is not with current club

When the transfer window comes around, there are always going to be rumours flying about, and one Man United target’s future isn’t with his current club.

Though it isn’t clear when the Red Devils might get the chance to make their move, the fact that they know there’s a chance of landing him will surely be a real boost for the club.

Much is likely to depend on Sir Jim Ratcliffe in terms of the timing of when United will go after the target they have in mind.

It’s believed that Sir Jim’s partial takeover announcement is imminent, but he’s likely to have a number of pressing matters to attend to.

To coin a phrase, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and bringing Man United back up to the levels they should be operating at – on and off the pitch – is going to take time.

Changing the manager – should Sir Jim consider that necessary – is likely to be a decision that won’t be made until season’s end at the earliest.

Football Insider (h/t TeamTalk) noted back in November that Sir Jim would replace Erik ten Hag with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi once he’d been officially announced as having taken over the sporting side of the business.

However, as Fabrizio Romano suggests, the Italian’s focus is elsewhere at present.

“Roberto De Zerbi is being watched and followed by some of the top clubs around Europe, and that’s normal because he’s one of the best managerial talents in the Premier League,” he said in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“For sure his future is gonna be in a top club, but not sure when – it’s too early to say. He’s now fully focused on the Brighton project.”

Given that Romano indicates that De Zerbi’s future is away from the AMEX Stadium, United would be well advised to move relatively quickly to secure their man.

Managers with his talent are as rare as hen’s teeth, and the Italian will surely be snapped up elsewhere if United aren’t on the ball.