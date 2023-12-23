Exclusive: Premier League rivals could bid for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as Blues consider sale

Another transfer window will soon be upon us, and that means that Chelsea’s business will once again come under scrutiny.

Over the past few windows, owner Todd Boehly has been a tireless worker.

Record breaking sums spent in the last January window, a fire sale of players that ended up in double digit departures in the summer… nothing will come as a surprise once January 1 comes around.

Indeed, the club are already considering the possibility of selling Conor Gallagher, the captain of the team in the absence of Reece James.

It’s believed that manager, Mauricio Pochettino’s hands are tied regarding this particular situation and that’s hardly a healthy relationship for him to be having with the club.

How can the Argentinian be expected to get the Blues out of their current malaise if he’s going to have the rug pulled from under him just as his predecessors did?

It appears that what’s forcing the issue is the inability to find an agreement on a new deal.

“The first point I’d like to clear up is that I’ve never mentioned the Conor Gallagher story being linked to a Chelsea bid for Ivan Toney… not at all. For Gallagher, it’s up to Chelsea now,” Fabrizio Romano said in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Mauricio Pochettino is happy with him but now the player and club have to decide what they want to do. There’s still no agreement on a new deal and if the situation doesn’t change, Chelsea could be open to selling Conor in case of an important proposal.”

Given the uncertainty around Gallagher at the moment, it’s obvious that he would be of interest to other clubs.

One of those are Chelsea’s London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

“Tottenham keep following this situation closely because Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of the player,” Romano added.

It’s not clear at this stage how much any transfer fee for the player would be, however, the fact that Chelsea are known to be a willing seller will surely put them at a disadvantage in any potential negotiations.