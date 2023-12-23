Former Man United manager on the verge of surprise career choice

It’s been a while since Man United were considered as one of Europe’s elite clubs, and try as they might they just can’t seem to get it right with their managerial appointments post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and now Erik ten Hag have all tried and, to date, generally failed to get anywhere close to those glory days under Fergie.

Most have moved on to other things of course, but Solskjaer hasn’t taken up any other positions since he departed the club in 2021.

That could be about to change, however, as NTV Spor are reporting that the Norwegian is on the verge of taking over at Turkish Super Lig giant, Besiktas.

It would be quite the departure for Solskjaer who has also previously managed at Molde and Cardiff City, and might prove to be a decision he regrets.

Riza Calimbay, Besiktas’ previous managerial incumbent, was only in charge for seven matches, which certainly doesn’t bode well if Solskjaer doesn’t hit the ground running.

Should he be announced as Besiktas’ third coach this season over the weekend (as Senol Gunes was in charge until October), his first match in charge will be against Hatayspor.

Solskjare will have his work cut out in 2023/24 in any event, as Besiktas currently trail Fenerbahce and Galatasaray by a cavernous 17 points.