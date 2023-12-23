‘I still don’t like it’ – Ange Postecoglou questions VAR after Tottenham win

The Australian manager has once again questioned the use of VAR after his side’s 2-1 win against Everton on Saturday evening.

Spurs got off to a flying start at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, with Richarlison grabbing his fourth goal in three games to put them ahead after nine minutes.

Son Heung-min then doubled his side’s lead moments later after pouncing on a bouncing ball in the box.

But Everton fought their way back into the game as they peppered Guglielmo Vicario’s goal with shot after shot.

They finally found the breakthrough late in the second half, when substitute Andre Gomes found the back of the net with a superb striker but despite their efforts, the game finished 2-1.

However, there was some VAR controversy in the game when an earlier Everton goal was ruled out because there was deemed to be a foul in the build-up.

Ange Postecoglou questioned the use of the technology during his post-match interview.

“It’s a tool, it’s used, I still don’t like it. Did it help us? I don’t know if it helped us.” He said via the Standard.

“If that goal stood, we might have scored a third. That’s the beauty of football. I’ve already said I don’t like the way VAR is being used; I didn’t like the way it was used today.”