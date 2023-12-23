The Hammers have been urged to let Danny Ings leave the club ahead of next month’s January transfer window.

The English striker joined the club from Aston Villa in January but has failed to impress the West Ham fans and David Moyes.

With just three goals in 39 appearances for his new club, it doesn’t come close to justifying the reported £15 million spent on him.

With Michail Antonio currently sidelined through injury, it has forced Moyes to play Jarrod Bowen up top despite Ings being more of a traditional number nine.

Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham forward Frank McAvennie urged the club to sell the 31-year-old as he does not fit the team’s playing style.

“I don’t know who bought Danny Ings,” he said.

“He’s a good player, but he’s a striker and not a player that West Ham need.

“I’m sorry to say but West Ham at the moment is not the team for him, they should accept the offer on the table and let him go.”

The Hammers had great success with their recruitment in the summer, bringing in the likes of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse to replace Declan Rice who moved across London.