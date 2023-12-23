Man United ace not being discussed at Real Madrid says Fabrizio Romano

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to take over imminently at Man United, there could be some changes afoot at Old Trafford in terms of playing personnel.

Though the Red Devils haven’t been playing too well under Erik ten Hag throughout 2023/24, they remain on the fringes of the top six and, with some consistency and a bit of luck, there’s no reason why the second half of the campaign can’t be better.

The Dutchman himself said in a recent press conference that as soon as the club get their injured players back, the club will be stronger.

Of course, there will be those players that remain keen to leave the club, thus opening up positions on the team that may have been previously unavailable.

One area where United have struggled this season is in central defence.

A mixture of injuries to key players and loss of form with others, has hindered ten Hag.

Their 15 goals conceded was the most in a Champions League campaign by an English club, per Opta Joe, and in 2023/24 only Royal Antwerp conceded more (17) out of all eight groups.

Multiple Champions League winner, Raphael Varane, is believed to be unhappy with the status quo at the club in terms of his position.

Until Harry Maguire was injured, he was keeping Varane out of the side, and that had led to rumours suggesting that the French World Cup winner could be looking for a route out of Old Trafford.

With David Alaba ruled out recently for Real Madrid, the thought of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu might appeal.

“I didn’t hear anything on this one at this stage, so I’ve no information about Real Madrid and Varane, guys,” Fabrizio Romano said in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Real are still discussing internally about a new centre-back, but no decision has been made.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean such a move won’t happen, and indeed, stranger things have happened.

Any deal would have to be right for all parties of course.

Watch this space.