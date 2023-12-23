Manchester United’s legend Roy Keane, known for his illustrious career with the Red Devils, has surprised many by revealing he supports Tottenham Hotspur.

Keane is a Manchester United icon having played over 450 games for them, scoring 51 goals and assisting another 38.

He is considered one of their best ever players and captains as he famously led them to a treble winning season in 1999.

In his 13 years at the club, he won 7 league titles, 4 FA Cups, and the Champions League. But despite this, he supports another club.

This revelation came during an episode of the Stick to Football podcast where Arsenal legend Ian Wright challenged Keane and Gary Neville for mocking Arsenal’s struggles, to which Keane disclosed the team he actually supports.

He said: “I am a Spurs fan! I played for Man United but Spurs are my team.”

Keane, revered as one of United’s finest players and a key figure in their historic treble-winning season, has been vocal in his critique of Tottenham throughout the years,

While his comments have surprised many, it is apparently not the first time he has spoken about his liking for Spurs.

Back in 2015, during a function for a charity, he admitted that growing up he admired players like Glen Hoddle and Clive Allen which grew a soft spot in his heart for Spurs.