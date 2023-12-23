Newcastle enquire to sign striker who embarrassed them just a few years ago

Newcastle United are reportedly planning to pursue Hugo Ekitike in the upcoming January transfer window, as per L’Equipe.

However, there’s competition from Lyon for the striker’s signature. Given the unpredictable nature of transfer rumors, it’s challenging to determine the credibility of such claims. It’s known that back in 2022, Eddie Howe and Newcastle United had expressed interest in Ekitike, with a transfer fee agreed with Reims. However, the striker chose to wait for a rival offer from PSG, eventually signing with them.

It appears that Hugo Ekitike has faced a downturn in his fortunes at PSG. While he had a reasonably good season last year with 32 appearances, including 14 starts and 18 substitute appearances, scoring four goals across Ligue 1, domestic cups, and the Champions League, his situation has drastically changed this season.

In the current campaign, Ekitike has seen minimal playing time, restricted to just nine minutes as a substitute on the opening day of the season against FC Lorient in Ligue 1. His refusal to move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer reportedly led to PSG excluding him from first-team action entirely, with the 21-year-old not even named on the bench in any PSG match since August 2023 in Ligue 1, Champions League, or domestic cup competitions.

The club’s struggles with Financial Fair Play (FFP) limitations may also be contributing to their challenging situation.

Given PSG’s evident desperation to offload Hugo Ekitike and considering Newcastle United’s need to navigate their own FFP limitations, a loan deal could be a viable option. This situation could potentially see Eddie Howe revisiting his interest in the striker, presenting an opportunity for Newcastle to secure a deal that aligns with their financial constraints while providing the chance for Howe to work his managerial influence on Ekitike.