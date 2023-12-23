A disappointing result against Sheffield United on Friday night was arguably not expected by anyone of an Aston Villa persuasion.

With the chance to go top of the Premier League as the carrot if Villa bagged all three points, Unai Emery’s side choked badly and, were it not for a 97th-minute equaliser, would have lost the game to a team that have been struggling all season long.

Emery’s exasperation was clear on the sidelines, and he may be thinking of changing things up a bit as far as his squad selection is concerned.

For example, though he hasn’t started in the Premier League as yet, Clement Lenglet has done so for Villa’s Europa Conference League games.

The manager even indicated that the player had a big part to play in the second half of the season according to TeamTalk.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness) note that work is still being done on a deal to take Lenglet to AC Milan.

Any move will need the prior approval of FC Barcelona of course, as the centre-back is still registered as a Barca player and has only been on loan at Villa Park.

With the transfer window just over a week away, a firm decision one way or the other needs to be made, though it does appear that owners, NSWE, are leaning towards letting the player go.