Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has issued a warning to Arsenal and Liverpool amidst their struggles in this season’s Premier League title race, but his statement also warned of his exit.

The reigning champions have faced challenges in the current campaign, sitting fourth in the table behind Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa. Guardiola, who led City to a historic treble last season, acknowledges the difficulties in maintaining momentum but emphasises the competitive nature of the title race despite their temporary setbacks.

A victory over Fluminense has solidified Manchester City’s status as the Champions of the World, prompting Pep Guardiola to declare that he has now won everything with the club.

“I would like to say we had the feeling we would close the chapter, we won all the titles, there’s nothing else to win, I had a feeling the job was done. When I close the chapter it’s for eight years of incredible work behind the scenes, I had a feeling all the titles you can win we have done it,” he said.

While Pep Guardiola’s statement about having won everything with the club could be interpreted as a possible hint at an exit, he has also issued a warning to Liverpool and Arsenal. Guardiola later emphasised that Manchester City remains motivated to continue winning more trophies in the future, suggesting a determination to sustain success despite any potential speculation about his future at the club.