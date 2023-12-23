Prize money for Manchester City’s Club World Cup win revealed

Manchester City completed the quintuple by beating Fluminense in the Club World Cup final 4-0 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Goals from Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden ensured Man City and Pep Guardiola add another trophy to their already illustrious trophy cabinet.

Manchester City became the fourth English club to win this trophy, joining Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to the Mirror, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) will pay Manchester City only £4million for winning the Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola cemented his place as the best manager in world football with another statement win, with the Club World Cup being his 37th trophy as a manager in a 14 year managerial career.

He was ecstatic after Man City’s win. He said:

“I am so proud of this Club. What we have done is an outstanding achievement. To win this Club World Cup trophy is to be the best team in the world and our players, our coaches, our backroom staff, all of them work hard every single day to bring us this success.

“No matter how much we win, what trophies we lift, we’re there again to fight for the next. To win the Treble was truly special, but to win two more and now hold these five major titles shows the unique mentality of this team, the Club and fans.

“It is something no other English team has ever achieved and we will always remember this incredible time we spent together.”

Manchester City resume their Premier League campaign with an away trip to Goodison Park in five day’s time where Guardiola will be hoping his team regain their best form in the Premier League and get closer to Arsenal and Liverpool at the top.