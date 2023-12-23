Video: Andre Gomes pulls a goal back for Everton

The Portuguese midfielder marked his return to the Everton squad with an 82nd-minute goal against Tottenham.

In typical Ange Postecoglou style, his side started fast out of the gates as they peppered Jordan Pickford’s goal early in the game.

Richarlison broke the deadlock late on before Son Heung-min doubled the lead moments later.

But Everton slowly grew into the game and created chances of their own, if not for their poor finishing they could have easily levelled the game.

They finally got on the score sheet when substitute Gomes rifled the ball into the bottom corner.

🚨GOAL | Tottenham 2-1 Everton | André Gomes Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/YECpQa3o3k — VAR Tático (@vartatico) December 23, 2023

Video courtesy beIn Sports.