Video: Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus punish Manchester United as West Ham lead 2-0

West Ham have gone 2-0 up at the London Stadium thanks to a Jarrod Bowen goal before Mohammed Kudus pounced on a Kobbie Mainoo mistake.

After being launched out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool after a 5-1 hammering on Wednesday night, David Moyes’ side were looking to make a point as they welcomed Manchester United to the London Stadium.

The first hour was rather tame with neither side creating any big chances until Bowen popped up in the box to scramble the ball past Andre Onana.

United youngster Mainoo then let the ball roll underneath his foot with Kudus playing a beautiful one-two with Paqueta before finishing with his right foot just minutes later.

