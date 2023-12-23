Video: Jurgen Klopp gets sent flying after colliding with Kostas Tsimikas

The Greek defender barrelled into his manager after being pushed over the sideline by Bukayo Saka.

Many expected the top-of-the-table clash to deliver on Saturday evening and it didn’t disappoint as both teams didn’t hold back in the opening half.

Liverpool were forced to make a substitute after Kostas Tsimikas hurt his shoulder after being pushed over the sideline by Saka.

As the Greek defender slid, he caught his manager who he sent tumbling after him.

Red card offence of tsimikas on jurgen klopp . pic.twitter.com/TrOUSwpJYV — Divstyl (@DIVUcr7) December 23, 2023

