Video: Jurgen Klopp gets sent flying after colliding with Kostas Tsimikas

The Greek defender barrelled into his manager after being pushed over the sideline by Bukayo Saka.

Many expected the top-of-the-table clash to deliver on Saturday evening and it didn’t disappoint as both teams didn’t hold back in the opening half.

Liverpool were forced to make a substitute after Kostas Tsimikas hurt his shoulder after being pushed over the sideline by Saka.

As the Greek defender slid, he caught his manager who he sent tumbling after him.

