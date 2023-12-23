Video: Leeds 2023 signing could leave after just a few months at Elland Road

With Leeds going so well in the Championship this season, you’d be forgiven for thinking that everything was rosy in Daniel Farke’s garden.

For the most part, by and large, that would appear to be the case, though things haven’t been great for Jaidon Anthony.

Signed on loan from Bournemouth in exchange for Luis Sinisterra, the attacking midfielder has only played 292 minutes for the all whites, per WhoScored.

Leeds expert, Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball podcast noted: “As for Anthony’s intentions, I don’t honestly know with him. He has not played much at all, Spence hasn’t played much but he has been injured, Anthony hasn’t. But Anthony is very much on the fringes and does feel like fourth choice out of four.”

