Video: Leif Davis has a nightmare as he scores own goal before conceding a penalty as Leeds go 3-0 up

Leeds currently lead Ipswich Town 3-0 at the break in a half-to-forget for the English centre-back Leif Davis.

Daniel Farke’s side welcomed high-flying Ipswich Town to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, knowing a win would put them seven points off the automatic promotion spot.

They got off to a fantastic start with Pascal Struijk sticking them in front after only eight minutes on the clock.

Their lead was then doubled when a low cross deflected off Davis and ricocheted into the back of the but it got worse for the English defender as he gave away a penalty just before the break.

Crysencio Summerville dispatched from 12 yards as Leeds went into the dressing room 3-0 to the good.