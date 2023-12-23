Video: Richarlison puts Tottenham in front inside 10 minutes before Son Heung-min doubles their advantage

The Brazilian striker looks to have found his shooting boots as he finds the back of the net once again for Tottenham with Son Heung-min doubling their lead moments later.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have made a habit of starting games on the front foot and their home clash against Everton on Saturday was no different.

Richarlison latched onto a low cross and guided the ball past Jordan Pickford before Son pounced on a bouncing ball in the box.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Richarlison scores for Spurs! Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Everton pic.twitter.com/j071qHhmja — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 23, 2023

🚨🚨| GOAL: Son scores for Spurs! Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Everton pic.twitter.com/sYfd74LDok — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 23, 2023

