Video: Mario Lemina nods Wolverhampton Wanderers in the lead of Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers take the lead against Chelsea after Mario Lemina leaped above everybody to meet Pablo Sarabia’s excellent corner.

The home side have caused Chelsea problems all afternoon, particularly from set piece deliveries, so it came as no surprise when Wolves were able to make a corner count after mounting the pressure on the visitors.

Lemina puts Wolves ahead! ??? pic.twitter.com/cw0Hc0wVur — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 24, 2023

This thunderous header sees Wolverhampton Wanderers jump level on 22 points with Chelsea who are in 10th. This highlights such a miserable start to the campaign for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, with the Argentinian manager’s future seemingly in doubt every time they lose a game this season.