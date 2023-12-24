Sheffield United manager blasts “absolute joke” supporter in build up to crucial Luton clash

Chris Wilder has blasted the “fake” Sheffield United fan that leaked the team news hours before the Aston Villa match.

The Sheffield United manager expressed frustration and discussed the issue of team news leaks in his pre-match press conference for the Luton game, emphasising the need for stricter measures at the training ground to prevent such leaks.

In his pre-match press conference, via TNT Sports, he sarcastically mentioned that the team would likely be revealed early again on Tuesday.

“It’s an absolute joke. So that person, brilliant. Call yourself a Sheffield United fan?

“Everybody will know the team by the way because it’ll come out on Twitter, apparently, about 10.30 on Boxing Day morning so you’ll know the team pretty early.”

In addition to the team news leaks, Chris Wilder is dealing with a growing injury list at Sheffield United. Players such as Anel Ahmedhodzic, Rhian Brewster, Chris Basham, John Egan, and Tom Davies are currently sidelined. The Blades are entering the Boxing Day match at the bottom of the Premier League table with nine points from 18 games, three points behind 18th-placed Luton, who have played one fewer game.

The Blades were vitally unlucky to not claim their first away three points of the season at Villa Park, but they must build on the resolute performance and the point as they head into the crucial Boxing Day clash at Bramall Lane.