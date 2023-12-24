“Do better” – Mohamed Salah’s plea to Liverpool teammates

Mohamed Salah continues to showcase his importance for Liverpool, contributing to 51% of the team’s goals this season.

Despite the 1-1 draw against Arsenal, Salah’s warning to Premier League rivals is clear, highlighting his significant role in Jurgen Klopp’s side. Arsenal legend Ian Wright criticised Zinchenko’s role in Salah’s equaliser at Anfield.

“Get in his face. Try and deny him (Salah) the ball in the first place, let them pass it to someone else. Once you get into this situation (Salah with the ball) he wants to come inside, and Zinchenko knows this, but not many people can stop him,” Wright told Premier League Productions, via football.london.

Salah has urged his teammates to ‘do better’ as Liverpool remains firmly in the title race despite dropping four points in their last two Premier League fixtures against Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Egyptian forward wrote on social media: “We know we can’t keep dropping points like this and we will keep fighting to do better.”

Salah’s pivotal role for Liverpool this season is undeniable as he approaches the final 18 months of his current contract. While there’s lingering interest from Saudi Arabia, Salah’s focus is on aiding Liverpool’s quest for the Premier League title, surpassing competition from Arsenal and Manchester City this season.