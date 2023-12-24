Wolves manager singles out “incredible” duo against Chelsea

Gary O’Neil expressed his admiration for the ‘incredible’ and ‘flawless’ performance of the midfield duo, Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes, in Wolves’ 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Lemina’s decisive header contributed to Wolves securing the win, and O’Neil was particularly pleased with Gomes’ standout second-half performance, propelling Wolves to 11th place in the Premier League.

“It was an incredible performance from both,” O’Neil stated during his post-game reaction on Christmas Eve, via the Express and Star.

Wolves showcased a resilient recovery from a shaky start, earning praise from the head coach who believed his side deserved the victory with an improved performance.

“Going against what Chelsea had, especially late on in the game, I thought it might have been tricky for us once we started to tire and make substitutions.

“But the lads manage to produce another fantastic performance here in front of the home fans and we deserved the win really,” O’Neil added.

Despite that, Chelsea actually racked up better expected goal numbers than the home side, (Wolves – 1.27 xG compared to Chelsea’s 2.06 xG).

Good news for Wolverhampton Wanderers on the injury front as Craig Dawson’s injury has been confirmed as a deep cut on the knee, and he is expected to be available for the upcoming match against Brentford on December 27.