Jack Harrison is reportedly interested in turning his loan at Everton from Leeds United into a permanent move, according to Football Insider.

While the loan lacks an option to buy, a release clause in his contract might facilitate a permanent transfer. However, the likelihood of this depends on Everton’s ownership situation and their appeal against a points deduction, which has currently paused significant transfer activities.

Jack Harrison, 27, has left a positive impact at Everton since joining in the summer, showcasing energy and dynamism in Sean Dyche’s restructured team.

Having initially moved to Leeds for £11 million in 2021 from Manchester City, his popularity among Everton staff and fans has been evident. His loan to Everton involved a relegation clause, allowing him to return to the Premier League after Leeds’ relegation last season. The potential for a permanent move depends on Everton’s ownership situation and their ongoing points deduction appeal.

Jack Harrison has had a notable impact at Everton, starting 11 league games this season and becoming a fan favourite.

With 34 goals and 32 assists in 206 appearances for his parent club Leeds United, he played a crucial role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2020. And his contributions on the field for the Toffees has been significant, adding to Everton’s positive form this season, and as a result, both parties are keen to make it a permanent move.