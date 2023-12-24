Alan Shearer criticised Lewis Miley for switching off during a corner, leading to Luton’s goal and Newcastle’s defeat. Shearer expressed disappointment in the way the set-piece was defended during the match at Kenilworth Road.

Several issues marred Newcastle’s display at Luton, with a crucial moment allowing the Hatters to secure a first-half lead and build confidence. Despite Lewis Miley’s generally strong contributions since coming into the side, he may feel disappointed to be substituted after 37 minutes on Saturday as Eddie Howe sought to alter tactics.

While Miley, at just 17, made a mistake leading to the goal, his inexperience is noteworthy. His presence on the pitch is due to Newcastle’s injury woes. Shearer did critique Miley’s defending for Luton’s goal, but his frustration extended to Newcastle’s overall performance against Luton.

“In any football match you’ve got match your opponent’s intensity, you’ve got to have the desire and a will to win. Even more so when you’re going to Luton who are playing for their captain.

“This is not acceptable, Newcastle lose the first tackle, lose the second tackle and Luton were brilliant at that,” Shearer exclaimed in his analysis on Match of The Day.

This incident is more proof that Newcastle must find a way to bolster their squad in January because no team should be throwing an inexperienced 17-year-old into the mix, no matter how promising they are.