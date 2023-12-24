Arsenal and Liverpool will have to pay £60m for 28-year-old with two goals in 15 games

January could be quite an expensive month for Arsenal or Liverpool if they firm up any interest in one of their transfer targets.

Bayern Munich are also in the hunt for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha after missing out on him in the summer.

As Football Insider report, the Cottagers want in the region of £60m for the 28-year-old, who has managed two goals during the 2023/24 campaign so far, per WhoScored.

It’s a big investment for a player who will be 29 before the start of next season, though his significant midfield presence and the rising prices in the market place could still mean that interested parties are getting themselves a bargain.

From the player’s point of view, it isn’t clear at this stage which offer, if any, he’d prefer to accept, with all three clubs offering something different in terms of sporting excellence.

If any move came down to the best financial offer, then any one from three could be his next destination.

Fulham will likely be rubbing their hands together at the possibility of an auction for Palhinha’s services, even though losing him from their squad would certainly weaken it.

The window opens in just over a week, and then all three clubs will have four weeks to convince Fulham to sell at the price they wish to pay, and to convince Palhinha that he can enjoy the next few years of his career with them.