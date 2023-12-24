Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell striker Eddie Nketiah for a fee around £40million, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has been frequently associated with Crystal Palace, Brentford, and the Irons, all of which are interested in adding offensive reinforcements for 2024.

Nketiah is anticipated to stay with the team through the end of the 2023–24 season, but if Arsenal received a proper offer, a January departure is not completely out of the question.

After returning from a hamstring injury sustained early in the season, Nketiah is presently Gabriel Jesus’ backup at Arsenal.

In 23 appearances in all competitions in the 2023–24 season, the 24-year-old has six goals and four assists.