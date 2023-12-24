Aston Villa are reportedly confident in their ability to secure Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho for a bargain fee in the January transfer window.

The Villains believe they could sign the Nigerian forward for as little as £5-10 million, per Football Insider, considering that contract talks between Iheanacho and Leicester City have not progressed, and his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season. This potential deal follows previous reports linking Iheanacho with Aston Villa’s interest ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Villa are reportedly prioritising the addition of a new striker in January, with manager Unai Emery seeking attacking depth and a backup for Ollie Watkins. The club is keen on Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, considering his current contract situation, but losing him would still be seen as a blow for Leicester City.

Iheanacho has shown his value with notable performances, including a run in late September to late October when he scored five goals in six appearances. However, he has recently spent the last two matches on the bench as an unused substitute.

If Aston Villa can get the deal over the line then they’d add another proven Premier League player. For Manchester City and Leicester, Iheanacho accumulated a total of 196 appearances in the English top-flight, registering 70 direct goal contributions to his name. For £5m-£10m it would be a smart signing.