According to Football Insider, Douglas Luiz could be persuaded to join Arsenal or Man City in 2024.

The 26-year-old playmaker could have his head turned after interst from two of the best Premier League teams.

In the summer of 2021, Jack Grealish left Villa for City in a transaction worth £100 million, which at the time was the largest in British football history.

Aston Villa are adamant Brazil international won’t be sold as they fight for a Champions League place next season.

Although the midfielder has no intention of forcing a move, Arsenal and City are both hoping to pry him away from the Midlands powerhouses given the uncertainty surrounding his contract.