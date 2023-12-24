Brilliant Man City ace has cheap £50m buy-out clause

With the January transfer window just around the corner and Man City slipping off the pace a little in the Premier League, the first month of 2024 represents an ideal time to make some moves in the transfer market.

Whether incomings or outgoings, if the deal makes good business and football sense, then there’s reason enough to expect that the current Club World Cup champions will go ahead with it.

One of Pep Guardiola’s players has an unbelievably low buy-out clause when one considers the experience he brings to the table and the market value of players today.

According to the Daily Star, Bernardo Silva is available for just £50m, and that would surely pique the interest of a few clubs despite his advancing years.

They’d be wasting their time, however.

The outlet notes that despite him arguably being within the financial reach of most clubs, even if they were to meet the 29-year-old’s buy-out clause, he’s still unlikely to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Apparently, the Portuguese ace intends to stay with City until the end of the 2023/24 campaign at the earliest.

Although Barcelona were once understood to be interested, it’s doubtful that they could afford a move in January or June in any event, notwithstanding that City themselves haven’t said their player is even available at this stage.