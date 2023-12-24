According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Chelsea could be considering a move for West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in the upcoming January transfer window.

Despite signing Robert Sanchez in the summer, there are suggestions that Chelsea might explore the possibility of adding a new goalkeeper, and Areola is seen as a potential target.

Robert Sanchez, Chelsea’s summer signing from Brighton for £25 million, has faced challenges in making a positive impact since joining the club. With 26 goals conceded in the 16 Premier League matches he played, his performances have raised concerns.

Sanchez missed Chelsea’s recent 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, and the duration of his absence is currently uncertain. Manager Mauricio Pochettino provided no specific details about Sanchez’s return when questioned by reporters ahead of Chelsea’s midweek League Cup win against Newcastle United.

“We will assess day-by-day to know how to follow it. His recovery will depend on him and the reaction of his knee and it is difficult to say in two or three weeks but we hope [he is back] as soon as possible.”

Amid speculation about Chelsea’s interest in Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, it’s suggested that the more plausible target for the club during the January transfer window could be West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

With Robert Sanchez facing an extended period on the sidelines, Areola emerges as a potential solution for Chelsea. Dean Jones indicates that, similar to Ramsdale, Areola has been on the bench in recent weeks, making him a viable option for Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window.

“The signs that I’ve had are that Arsenal would not loan Ramsdale to a rival, particularly someone like Chelsea and could Chelsea go and buy Aaron Ramsdale? I’m not so sure?

“There are a few other goalkeeper situations opening up around the Premier League that might become tempting. You look at Areola for example,” he told Give Me Sport.