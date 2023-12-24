EXCL: Man United could sign back-up striker, Osimhen done and dusted, all calm at Barça and more

“This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io“

No Man United bid for En-Nesyri and don’t just blame ten Hag for poor results

I haven’t heard anything regarding a Man United move for Youssef En-Nesyri as of now. Names I’ve mentioned in the past are Donyell Malen, Serhou Guirassy and Timo Werner because I’m aware that Man United spoke to their representatives.

I’m also sure the race is still open and nothing has been decided. I do see Man United signing a backup striker, but this doesn’t change their trust in Rasmus Hojlund for the present and future.

Despite their loss at West Ham, I’m still on the same page with regards to my thoughts on where Man United are at, at the moment.

They have too many injuries and it’s also difficult to work on a daily basis when there’s still no confirmation on the new co-owner, no clarity on the board structure beginning in 2024, no clarity on the new director… Man United have many problems – it’s not only Erik ten Hag and the results.

Barcelona can’t afford to make Echeverri’s dream come true

Claudio Echeverri is a brilliant young Argentinian who recently scored a hat-trick against Brazil’s U17s, and he’s always mentioned his passion for Barcelona in public.

Unfortunately, despite a relatively low release clause, Barça can’t make the deal happen now due to Financial Fair Play so it’s not possible to proceed.

That means that both Manchester City and Chelsea have much better chances to sign the player at this stage, and both Premier League clubs remain keen on making that happen.

No Chalobah offer but Roma could sign Bonucci or Kehrer

I’m not aware of any deal between Roma and Trevoh Chalobah now to be honest. Let’s see if the Serie A club will bid for him but as of today, I’m not aware of negotiations or contacts. I think Premier League clubs will enter the race for Chalobah, but probably later in the window as he’s just returning to the training pitch now after a long injury.

Leonardo Bonucci has been offered to Roma as an opportunity in January, and as he’d love to go to Euro 2024, playing for Roma would help a lot. However, Roma haven’t decided yet which player they want to sign in that position. Bonucci is available as an option but he’s not the only one, as West Ham’s Thilo Kehrer has also been offered to the Giallorossi.

Victor Osimhen has signed his Napoli contract extension

Speaking of contracts, Victor Osimhen’s Napoli deal is done. The documents have been signed and his contract has been extended from 2025 to 2026.

One more season at Napoli so not a long term deal, but it will help Napoli to handle his future. Victor Osimhen still has a very good chances to leave the club in 2024 – his release clause is in the region of €130m – but not in January unless something completely crazy happens.

The interest from Chelsea and Arsenal remains, and let’s see if other clubs will join the race to buy the player next summer.

Reece James accepted surgery on the basis he’d be fit for Euros

Reece James had surgery in Finland this week. Everything was fine and even Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was in touch with him. Chelsea believe it could take three to four months before the player is back on the pitch, so his season is not over.

James’ mission is to be fit for the final two to three months of the season and then to be fit for Euro 2024. After consulting the medical specialists wanted by Chelsea and people close to the player, he accepted the decision to go ahead with surgery.

No panic at Barça; João Felix situation under control

João Felix has been the subject of criticism around Barcelona in recent weeks due to the poor results the club had. He was one of the players always mentioned in the recent days, especially with Xavi not so happy.

Barça haven’t yet communicated to his agent or to Atlético Madrid that they don’t want to keep João Felix , because this is not the case. His situation remains open.

Barcelona are looking forward to having him as an important player in the second half of the season and the situation is calm and absolutely under control. He’s still being supported, but he’s not going to be moving in December or January, it will be in the crucial final months of the current season that a decision will be made.

No news on potential Barcelona suspension

Regarding the rumours that Barcelona could be suspended from the Champions League, I’ve zero information on this kind of thing guys, I’m sorry. This is a legal/lawyers topic, not transfers – and I have absolutely no idea…

Inter Miami getting the band back together

Congratulations to Inter Miami because they’ve now secured the signing of Luis Suárez. He will rejoin his old Barcelona team-mates Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. El Pistolero has signed a one-year deal with an option for another year.