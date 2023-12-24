According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are planning to announce the signing of Leeds United ace Finley Gorman in January.

The transfer expert reported on Friday that the Premier League champions have agreed a deal with Leeds and that the player has also passed his medical.

And he shared another update the next day confirming the transfer, reporting that City are set to announce the signing early January.

He also stated that after announcing Gorman, they will then turn their focus on signing the River Plate starlet Claudio Echeverri.

Romano shared on X:

“Manchester City are planning to announce 2008 born top talent Finley Gorman as new signing early January.”

“And then focus on advancing in talks to sign Claudio Echeverri from River as negotiations have started, as revealed earlier.”

Gorman has scored two goals and assisted 1 in 5 games for the U18s this season. He is an attacking midfielder but can also play on the wing and in attack.

City are once again acting proactively ahead of the transfer window with one deal closed and another soon to be completed.

They are currently 5th in the table, 2 points behind 4th place Tottenham and 6 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

They have not had the best of starts to the campaign this season but if we have learnt anything from the past, it is to not write off City until the last day of the league.