Dean Jones claims that if Leeds United were to sell Willy Gnonto during the January transfer window, they wouldn’t get the whole amount.

The journalist told GiveMeSport that the Whites are now in a “difficult situation” and that he doesn’t think losing the Italian international would be a good move.

“Leeds are in a bit of a difficult situation at the moment in the league,” said Jones. “I don’t think they’ve fallen away totally. You could look at their league position and say they’re behind two teams having a brilliant season.

“But it does feel like they’re wavering, and you need things to pick up quickly. I don’t think it’d be great to be losing Gnonto in a moment like this.

“Very few teams in the Championship have a player as good as this. I also don’t think you’ll get full value for him in a January window. So, I don’t think it’d be a great time to cash in on him.”