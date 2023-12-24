“Might be time” – Ex-West Ham coach thinks player with 152 appearances should move on

West Ham certainly appear to be going places again under David Moyes after a small wobble earlier in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Scot has got the east Londoners purring again, and the 2-0 win over Manchester United earlier this weekend underscored their European credentials once more.

Moyes’ style might be less flair and more pragmatic, something that’s likely to be a bone of contention with Hammers who want the side to play the ‘West Ham way,’ but he can’t be argued against at present given the relative success the club are enjoying.

Given a perceived unwillingness to divert from that style, it’s no wonder that flair players such as Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma find themselves benched week after week.

Now, ex-Hammers coach, Stuart Pearce, has suggested that the time might be right for the Algerian to leave the club for whom he has appeared 152 times – per talkSPORT.

“It’s not come as a surprise to me,” Pearce said.

“I think I read somewhere that Saudi [Arabia] might be interested in him as well.

“I don’t think he’s played regularly enough and consistently enough here to say they need to hang on to him.

“It might be time for him to move on potentially and reinvest the money.”

It won’t even leave the club short of options, because the outlet also note that he’s only played on four separate occasions from the start of a Premier League game this season.

It isn’t clear if he’ll end up in the Saudi Pro League or elsewhere, but it’s almost definitive that he leaves West Ham.