“An absolute joke” – Furious Premier League manager lashes out on mole leaking team news on social media

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been left furious after discovering that confidential team details have been leaked from within the club.

According to the Daily Mail, the starting line-ups for recent matches have been leaked out via platforms like WhatsApp and Twitter on matchdays morning prematurely.

Ahead of the crucial Boxing Day fixture against relegation rivals Luton, Wilder, visibly irritated, lashed out on a question about the team news, expressing frustration about the situation.

He expressed his annoyance, sarcastically indicating that the leaked line-up for the forthcoming match would surface on Twitter by morning.

He labelled the act of leaking out the team news an “absolute joke” and denounced them as a true Sheffield United fan.

He said (via Daily Mail):

“Everybody will know the team (for Boxing Day) anyway because it will come out on Twitter at about half ten in the morning.”

“I will comment on it. It’s quite difficult to keep the team quiet but I’m not happy about that situation.”

“Whoever did it, I appreciate that. Thanks very much. I’m going to have to tighten everything up around the training ground. It’s a lesson learnt for me as well.”

‘That person who did it. Call yourself a Sheffield United fan? I don’t think they are. It’s an absolute joke.’

Sheffield are currently at the bottom of the table with just 9 points and is facing a serious relegation threat. They have won only 2 games all season and have lost 13.

They will face Luton, who are also in a relegation battle and are just 3 points above them. A win against Luton will be considered crucial for Chris Wilder.