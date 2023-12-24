Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial Man United takeover is expected to be announced TODAY

It’s arguably the news that many Man United fans have been waiting over a year for, and it seems that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover of the club will finally be announced today.

After months of negotiations and a protracted bidding process, the end is almost here, bringing to a close a fraught 13 months or so.

The hard work will begin once the official announcement is made of course, given that there is an awful lot of work that Sir Jim and his INEOS staff will need to get their claws into.

Before any decisions are made, some further due diligence will surely be required in order to understand exactly what areas of the sporting side of the business should be tackled first.

There’s an inherent need to sort out the standard of playing staff in the first-team, but that may need to be parked until at least the summer whilst other areas are worked on.

One issues that the long-suffering Old Trafford faithful are unlikely to be happy with is that it appears that, contrary to earlier reports, the Glazer family do not have an obligation to exit the business in a defined period.

For all intents and purposes, Sir Jim’s deal, if journalist, Ben Jacobs is correct, would allow representatives from the family to stay on board.

