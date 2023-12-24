Video: Christopher Nkunku grabs first Chelsea goal after Wolves capitalise on Chelsea errors

Chelsea have been really dodgy at the back all afternoon against Wolves, and an error in stoppage time saw Matt Doherty capitalise to make it 2-0 for the home side.

It’s been a Christmas Eve to forget if you’re a Chelsea supporter because the performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers has been quite simply appalling.

A huge error by Benoit Badiashile saw the ball fall to Matt Doherty, who was as free as a bird in the penalty area. The Republic of Ireland international passed the ball into the back of the net to give Wolves a two goal cushion.

??| GOAL: Doherty DOUBLES the lead! Wolves 2-0 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/xpBddpgWvq — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 24, 2023

But just when you thought Chelsea were all finished, Christopher Nkunku, on his Premier League debut found the back of the net to give Mauricio Pochettino’s side one last life line.