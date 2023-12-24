Clip shows ‘very strange’ interaction between referee and Arteta as Liverpool fans make ‘corruption’ accusations

Liverpool were left furious when a blatant handball by Martin Odegaard inside the box was ignored by the referee and the VAR.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Anfield, with Mo Salah firing in a 29th minute equaliser after Gabriel scored the opener early in the game.

But it was yet another game marred with controversy as decisions went against the home side.

Odegaard handled the ball like a basketball as Salah tried to take the ball around him. The Liverpool players immediately appealed for handball but to everyone’s surprise referee Chris Kavanagh waved their claims and away and VAR official David Coote agreed with his decision as well.

"I'm amazed that one wasn't given" ? Jamie Redknapp & Theo Walcott discuss Liverpool's potential penalty against Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/QgjTVLKSWn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 23, 2023

Arsenal man of the match William Saliba admitted in his post-match interview that it was a handball.

“Klopp was left baffled by the decision and expressed in his post-game interview: ‘How can someone in an office see that and not consider that perhaps the referee should take another look?'”

And now, fans on social media have called out the alleged ‘corruption’ following footage showing the match official engaged in a rather unusual interaction with Mikel Arteta as he approached to shake his hand post-game.

Watch the clip below:

Very strange behaviour this. Corruption is occurring once again.

pic.twitter.com/nl8JMG1JRu — ????? (@LFC_Lucas_) December 23, 2023

Liverpool have been a victim of poor officiating this season, having lost 9 points from referee errors so far. This includes the Luis Diaz goal controversy against Spurs, and handball incidents against Chelsea and Manchester United as well.