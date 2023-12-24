Watch: Mauro Icardi suffers black eye after being punched and pushed into the post against Fenerbahce

The intense rivalry between Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce escalated once more during their Super Lig clash, known for being one of the most fierce and violent games in football.

Incidents involving Alexander Djiku and Mauro Icardi took center stage, sparking controversy.

Djiku’s altercations with Icardi saw the Argentine striker punched and pushed into the goal post in two separate incidents, leaving him with a black eye.

Shockingly, the defender’s actions went unpunished, no red card or penalty issued for the incidents.

Alexander Djiku almost killed Icardi today ? pic.twitter.com/jLExzJfxNE — Clinton Eleto (@ClintonEleto) December 24, 2023

After the game, Icardi posted the picture of his black eye on social media while Galatasaray also put out a statement.

The statement read:

“VAR room and 26 cameras cannot see and we feel ashamed on their behalf for this happening.”

“Those who want justice for themselves continued to manipulate Turkish football.”