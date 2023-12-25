£30m West Ham signing reportedly interested in signing for Lyon

There’s just a week to go until the January transfer window opens for business, and it appears that one West Ham ace is looking to pastures new.

Despite the fact that the Hammers are doing well in Europe and reasonably enough in the Premier League where they’ve just broken into the top six, Nayef Aguerd is potentially looking at a switch to Lyon, per L’Equipe (subscription required), who are currently struggling in Ligue Un.

After three wins in their last three games, the French giants have gone from the bottom of the table to fourth from bottom.

Clearly, that’s about as far from the level expected of the club as it’s possible to be, so a move there for the Moroccan wouldn’t appear to make sense.

The £30m signing (Sky Sports) has extensive experience in France having been signed from Rennes and having played previously for Dijon.

At 27 years of age, the centre-back still has a number of years left at the top level, and David Moyes would surely be loathe to lose a player of Aguerd’s experience.

That said, the player has been a bit error prone over the past few months, and a decent offer could well be accepted thus allowing Moyes and Tim Steidten to go back out and disrupt the transfer market.